After a sharp drop in morning trading, shares of Hydro One Ltd. bounced back as investors warmed to its $4.4-billion acquisition of U.S.-based electricity and natural gas provider Avista Corp.

Shares of the Toronto-based utility declined as much as 5 per cent in the morning, but pared back those losses throughout the day to close at $22.67, up 0.6 per cent.

