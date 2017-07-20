After a sharp drop in morning trading, shares of Hydro One Ltd. bounced back as investors warmed to its $4.4-billion acquisition of U.S.-based electricity and natural gas provider Avista Corp.
Shares of the Toronto-based utility declined as much as 5 per cent in the morning, but pared back those losses throughout the day to close at $22.67, up 0.6 per cent.Report Typo/Error
- Avista Corp$52.28+8.95(+20.66%)
- Hydro One Ltd$22.67+0.14(+0.62%)
- Updated July 20 4:00 PM EDT. Delayed by at least 15 minutes.