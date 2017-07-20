Investors warmed to Hydro One Ltd.’s $4.4-billion acquisition of U.S.-based electricity and natural gas provider Avista Corp. as Thursday’s trading session wore on.
Shares of the Toronto-based utility declined as much as 5 per cent near the open, but pared back those losses throughout the day. The stock was up almost 1 per cent to $22.75 at 3:30 p.m.Report Typo/Error
