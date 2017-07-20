Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Hydro One shares rise as investors warm to U.S. utility acquisition

Christina Pellegrini - CAPITAL MARKETS REPORTER

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

Investors warmed to Hydro One Ltd.’s $4.4-billion acquisition of U.S.-based electricity and natural gas provider Avista Corp. as Thursday’s trading session wore on.

Shares of the Toronto-based utility declined as much as 5 per cent near the open, but pared back those losses throughout the day. The stock was up almost 1 per cent to $22.75 at 3:30 p.m.

  • Avista Corp
    $52.28
    +8.95
    (+20.66%)
  • Hydro One Ltd
    $22.67
    +0.14
    (+0.62%)
  • Updated July 20 4:00 PM EDT. Delayed by at least 15 minutes.

