Investors warmed to Hydro One Ltd.’s $4.4-billion acquisition of U.S.-based electricity and natural gas provider Avista Corp. as Thursday’s trading session wore on.

Shares of the Toronto-based utility declined as much as 5 per cent near the open, but pared back those losses throughout the day. The stock was up almost 1 per cent to $22.75 at 3:30 p.m.

