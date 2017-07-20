No Canadian investment banks were hired as financial advisers on Hydro One Ltd.’s $4.4-billion mega deal to buy Avista Corp. – neither on the acquirer’s side, nor the acquired’s – meaning domestic bankers will miss out on a estimated $42-million fee.
Lately Canadians getting shut out – or mostly shut out – of large cross-border mergers and acquisitions (M&A) mandates in the utilities sector isn't unusual, it turns out.
