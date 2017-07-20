Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

A Hydro One sign is seen on the wall of a building at 483 Bay St. in downtown Toronto, on July 10 2017. (Fred Lum/The Globe and Mail)
Hydro One shuns Canadian investment bankers, turns to Americans for M&A advice Add to ...

Niall McGee and Christina Pellegrini

The Globe and Mail

No Canadian investment banks were hired as financial advisers on Hydro One Ltd.’s $4.4-billion mega deal to buy Avista Corp. – neither on the acquirer’s side, nor the acquired’s – meaning domestic bankers will miss out on a esimated $42-million fee.

Lately Canadians getting shut out – or mostly shut out – of large cross-border mergers and acquisitions (M&A) mandates in the utilities sector isn’t unusual, it turns out.

Follow us on Twitter: Christina Pellegrini @chris_pelle, Niall McGee @niallcmcgee

 

