Report on Business

Streetwise

IIROC looks to Bay Street to replace key role in market surveillance

Christina Pellegrini - CAPITAL MARKETS REPORTER

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

There’s a new vice-president in charge of market surveillance at the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada.

IIROC, which regulates investment dealers in Canada and trading activity in equity and debt markets, has hired Alex Taylor to be its new vice-president of surveillance. This is the group that monitors and analyzes trading activity across Canada’s stock markets, looking to detect any unusual activity and identify possible rule violations.

