The watchdog tasked with overseeing the surveillance of Canada’s stock and debt markets has a new weapon to crack down on trading violations.

The Investment Industry Organization of Canada (IIROC) will announce Thursday it is upgrading the technology it uses to monitor trading and detect potentially abusive or manipulative activity. By switching to a newer version of Nasdaq Inc.’s popular SMARTS system, IIROC will gain greater visibility into what is taking place across sectors, asset classes and investment dealers. Securities commissions, in turn, will benefit as they rely on IIROC to feed them tips about potential violations such as insider trading.

