Ivanhoé Cambridge is buying a portfolio of more than 150 U.S. properties, pushing into the industrial real estate sector after many months of circling the space.

The real estate investment arm of the Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec said on Thursday that it had completed a deal for Evergreen Industrial Properties, a business that builds up warehouses and other industrial hubs within urban areas. No deal value was announced, but the sale price rung up at about $1-billion (U.S.), according to a person familiar with the transaction.

