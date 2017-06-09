Catalyst Capital joins line of Home Capital suitors
Private equity fund Catalyst Capital Group Inc. has joined the growing line of suitors for mortgage lender Home Capital Group Inc. with a plan to recapitalize the struggling firm. Willis Story
Club Monaco’s Mimran backs reverse takeover of vintage retailer LXRReport Typo/Error
Follow us on Twitter: @GlobeBusiness
- Ralph Lauren Corp$70.15+0.95(+1.37%)
- PepsiCo Inc$115.94+0.05(+0.04%)
- United Parcel Service Inc$107.03+0.28(+0.26%)
- AT&T Inc$38.79+0.29(+0.75%)
- Home Capital Group Inc$11.74+0.85(+7.81%)
- Updated June 9 4:00 PM EDT. Delayed by at least 15 minutes.