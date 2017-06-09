Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices

Report on Business

Streetwise

News and analysis on Bay Street and the world of finance
available exclusively to subscribers of Globe Unlimited

Subscribe to RSS

Entry archive:

Streetwise newsletter: Last week’s best reads: Catalyst, Home Capital, Club Monaco Add to ...

Subscribers Only

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

Catalyst Capital joins line of Home Capital suitors

Private equity fund Catalyst Capital Group Inc. has joined the growing line of suitors for mortgage lender Home Capital Group Inc. with a plan to recapitalize the struggling firm. Willis Story

Club Monaco’s Mimran backs reverse takeover of vintage retailer LXR

Report Typo/Error

Follow us on Twitter: @GlobeBusiness

 

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular