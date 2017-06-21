The twirling carousel that has characterized the first few months of Donald Trump’s tenure as U.S. President appears to have left the future of cross-border trade hanging in the air, with Mr. Trump calling the North American free-trade agreement the “worst trade deal ever.”

Yet, while the United States may hold the stronger cards in the NAFTA negotiating deck, there is an emerging trend toward unified political action and lobbying by businesses on both sides of the border. Leading cross-border trade organizations in the United States and Canada have formed a united front in their efforts to reach the hearts and minds of governments and legislators in support of cross-border trade.

