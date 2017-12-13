Lexpert: Bitcoin and the cryptocurrency gold rush

Bitcoin futures, which began trading on the Chicago Board Options Exchange on Sunday evening, rose to a high of $18,700 on their launch day in what might be seen as a modern-day gold rush. Indeed, bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies have the potential to transform vast swathes of the deal world.

About $3-billion was raised globally in the Initial Coin Offering market in the past year or so, outpacing venture capital raised by six-fold. And dealmakers expect to see several bank-syndicated deals in the first half of 2018, with banks backing blockchain companies that are planning to or already using cryptocurrency and want to go public.

