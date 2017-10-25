 Skip to main content

The Globe and Mail

Lexpert: Canada should be a natural hub for international arbitration. So why isn’t it?

Lexpert: Canada should be a natural hub for international arbitration. So why isn’t it?

LEXPERT
Special to The Globe and Mail
For Subscribers

For most large companies involved in cross-border contracts, international commercial arbitration is the preferred means of dispute resolution, owing to the certainty that arbitration agreements will be respected by domestic courts and awards will be enforceable. With the exceptions of Ontario and Quebec, however, Canada's provinces have arguably failed to keep their statutes relating to international commercial arbitration up to date compared with other jurisdictions.

Modernization initiatives completed in Ontario and Quebec, and continuing in B.C., have apparently not even been started in Nova Scotia, where the limitation period to enforce an international commercial arbitration decision is governed by the Supreme Court of Canada's 2010 decision in Yugraneft Corp. v. Rexx Management. One Halifax lawyer describes the applicable limitation period as "somewhat of a moving target."

Lexpert contributor Sheldon Gordon reports at www.lexpert.ca.

Story continues below advertisement

Follow @Lexpert on Twitter.

Central bank uses ‘caution’ in not changing key rate: Poloz (The Canadian Press)
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
As of December 20, 2017, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles as we switch to a new provider. We are behind schedule, but we are still working hard to bring you a new commenting system as soon as possible. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.