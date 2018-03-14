Lexpert: Canadian Dealmakers Awards recognize contributions to the M&A market

As the only program of its kind in Canada, the Canadian Dealmakers Awards recognize participants who have made significant contributions to the M&A market. In the 11 years since Lexpert – together with Deloitte, The Globe and Mail and Thomson Reuters – created the Canadian Dealmakers Program, the awards have recognized the biggest deals that shape Canada's capital markets and celebrated the executives, in-house counsel, lawyers and bankers who crafted the terms of the deals.

At this year's gala in Toronto on March 8th, William A. Downe, C.M., the immediate and past chief executive of the BMO Financial Group, was honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Award. Read the details of Mr. Downe's accomplishments and of the many other winning deals in Lexpert contributor Sandra Rubin's feature article at lexpert.ca.

Follow @Lexpert on Twitter.