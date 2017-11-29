Lexpert: CSA takeover rules affecting hostile bid market

Some 18 months after amendments by the Canadian Securities Administrators to takeover-bid rules, which came into effect in May 2016, predictions that the changes would alter processes and strategies in the hostile M&A market appear to have been borne out, at least in part.

While the new regime contemplates exceptions to the 105-day regime, M&A lawyers predict that those would be hard to come by, granted only when the expiry of the new bid period approached and only in extraordinary circumstances.

Meanwhile, a widespread belief that the new regime would deter hostile bids hasn't panned out. According to one study, the seven hostile bids that occurred in the year following the regime's inception indicate that activity was "effectively unchanged" from recent years.

