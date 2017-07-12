In any discussion about the impact of U.S. President Donald Trump’s trade policies and the opportunities these policies may present for Canada , there are two macro-truths that remain even in the face of the President’s unpredictability.

Canada has established itself as a champion of the free-trade movement just as the U.S. leads the protectionist surge; uncertainty regarding the precise distance between these two positions will remain the order of the day for the foreseeable future.

