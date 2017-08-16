Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

In 2016, bankruptcy checked Performance Sports Group into the boards. But an unbeatable bid followed by a $575-million (U.S.) asset sale to Sagard Holdings and Fairfax Financial Holdings saved its iconic hockey and baseball brands.

A subsidiary of Montreal-based Power Corp. of Canada, Sagard made a $575-million stalking-horse bid for PSG in conjunction with Fairfax. The Sagard/Fairfax lineup offered PSG $386-million in debtor-in-possession financing so it could continue operations while it restructured, and an auction process was then launched.

