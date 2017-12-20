Lexpert: How the SCC’s ruling in Google v. Equustek could play out from here

The Supreme Court of Canada judgment in Google v. Equustek in June touched on a swath of hot-button issues, from freedom of expression and protection of intellectual-property rights to the role of courts in regulation of the internet.
The case concerned tech company Equustek and the harm done to it by a counterfeiter, Datalink, which sold pirated Equustek products under its own brand. The Supreme Court upheld a B.C. injunction requiring Google to remove the Datalink websites from search results around the world.
Google has now taken the case to the U.S. District Court for Northern California in a bid to test the validity of the SCC ruling; how that ruling will affect the law going forward, especially as it relates to the internet, remains an open question.
