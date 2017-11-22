Lexpert: Neighbourly differences in North America’s energy sector

Seldom has there been a more interesting – or challenging – time for Canada's oil and gas sector. Oil prices shrivelled to $49.50 (U.S.) in October from a 2014 high of $112, placing a severe revenue crimp on the sector.

In North America's energy sector, the only thing more volatile and unpredictable than fossil fuel prices has been U.S. President Donald Trump's protectionist rhetoric and his promises to strip away environmental and other regulatory regimes burdening the U.S. energy sector.

But industry experts see something positive going on, too, as Canadian energy companies contend with the widening policy gulch between Canada and the United States. Our harsher operating environment, combined with low commodity prices and our intensifying regulations, is spurring even greater technical innovations among Canadian producers.

Story continues below advertisement

Lexpert contributor Anthony Davis reports at www.lexpert.ca.

Follow Lexpert on Twitter: @Lexpert