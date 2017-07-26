The Ontario Securities Commission, in its reasons for the recent Eco Oro decision, chastises the Toronto Stock Exchange for approving a private placement that uses questionable tactics meant to block a proxy challenge.

Boards of listed companies that find themselves the objects of unwelcome takeover bids have the option of triggering a poison pill, issuing new equity to shareholders to make an unwanted acquisition more expensive and lessen the chances of success. A board faced with a proxy challenge by dissidents seeking to throw out incumbent members has no such recourse.

