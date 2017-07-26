Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices

Report on Business

Streetwise

Streetwise gives you news and analysis on Bay Street and the world of finance
available exclusively to subscribers of Globe Unlimited

Subscribe to RSS

Entry archive:

Lexpert
Lexpert

Lexpert: OSC criticizes TSX for casual proxy tactic approval Add to ...

Subscribers Only

Lexpert

Special to The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

The Ontario Securities Commission, in its reasons for the recent Eco Oro decision, chastises the Toronto Stock Exchange for approving a private placement that uses questionable tactics meant to block a proxy challenge.

Boards of listed companies that find themselves the objects of unwelcome takeover bids have the option of triggering a poison pill, issuing new equity to shareholders to make an unwanted acquisition more expensive and lessen the chances of success. A board faced with a proxy challenge by dissidents seeking to throw out incumbent members has no such recourse.

Report Typo/Error

Follow us on Twitter: @GlobeBusiness

Also on The Globe and Mail

Yield Hog: Five reasons to love dividends (The Globe and Mail)
 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular