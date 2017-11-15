Lexpert: Privacy protections in the data room

Any businessperson who walks into a law firm to discuss a proposed merger or an acquisition may be startled to see a privacy lawyer at the table alongside the corporate team.
Indeed, a few years ago, a privacy lawyer wouldn't have been present, says Lyndsay Wasser, co-chair of McMillan LLP 's privacy and data protection and cybersecurity groups. "Three years ago, I don't think most lawyers or most businesspeople even had this on their radar."
But now they must and they do. With headline-grabbing data breaches – from Ashley Madison to Equifax – serving to heighten awareness of the importance of protecting personal information, it doesn't seem likely that privacy lawyers will be kicked off deal teams anytime soon.
Lexpert contributor Sandra Rubin reports at www.lexpert.ca
Follow @Lexpert on Twitter.
The Globe invites you to share your views. Please stay on topic and be respectful to everyone. For more information on our commenting policies and how our community-based moderation works, please read our Community Guidelines and our Terms and Conditions.
We’ve made some technical updates to our commenting software. If you are experiencing any issues posting comments, simply log out and log back in.
Discussion loading… ✨