Lexpert: Privacy protections in the data room

Any businessperson who walks into a law firm to discuss a proposed merger or an acquisition may be startled to see a privacy lawyer at the table alongside the corporate team.

Indeed, a few years ago, a privacy lawyer wouldn't have been present, says Lyndsay Wasser, co-chair of McMillan LLP 's privacy and data protection and cybersecurity groups. "Three years ago, I don't think most lawyers or most businesspeople even had this on their radar."

But now they must and they do. With headline-grabbing data breaches – from Ashley Madison to Equifax – serving to heighten awareness of the importance of protecting personal information, it doesn't seem likely that privacy lawyers will be kicked off deal teams anytime soon.

