Lexpert roundup: Canadian Dealmakers 2017; Broadcom will stay course; Bayer-Monsanto deal approved

From the DealsWire: Canadian Dealmakers 2017 | Broadcom will stay course | Bayer-Monsanto deal approved

The Lexpert DealsWire (subscribe here) documents facts, figures and key legal players behind recent deals. This week's announced deal spotlight features the key players and figures in Logistec's acquisition of Gulf Stream Marine.

In our closed deals section, we look at ECN Capital in its acquisition of Triad Financial and divestiture of assets to Canadian Western Bank; the sale of Pure Technologies Ltd. to Xylem; and Screenco Manufacturing acquiring Groupe Promax.

We also look at the going-private transaction of HNZ Group, whereby the helicopter company's assets were split between two purchasers, Don Wall and PHI Inc.

Canadian Dealmakers of 2017

As the only program of its kind in Canada, the Canadian Dealmakers Awards recognize participants who have made significant contributions to the M&A market. This year's awards once again honoured the biggest deals shaping Canada's capital markets last year, and celebrated the executives, in-house counsel, lawyers and bankers who shaped the transactions.

Going Public: To List or Not to List

Becoming a public company is not a big event in the life of a business; it's a huge one. But that didn't stop Canadian companies from making the leap in 2017, a year in which the initial public offering (IPO) came back to life. For all of 2017, 38 new issues raised $5.1 billion on all Canadian exchanges. And corporate finance lawyers suggest many more are in the pipeline for the first half of 2018.

What Brexit means for rights holders

The United Kingdom's impending departure from the European Union will have significant economic implications for it, say analysts. But it will also have ramifications for other nations, including for Canadian trademark and industrial design holders who wish to protect and enforce their rights in the UK.

The Next Chapter in Data Protection

Technology columnist George Takach describes the changes that will be dictated by the EU's new General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) that comes into effect in May, and affects any Canadian or other foreign organization with operations or affiliates in the EU.

