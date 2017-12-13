Lexpert roundup: Cryptocurrency gold rush; “Bitcrazy”; Bad coin offering

Lexpert Roundup on the Business of Law

Lexpert identifies and reports on emerging business issues and practice areas in the business of law. Whether online, in our magazine or in the DealsWire e-newsletter, we chronicle deals and lawsuits of interest, and cover issues of broad concern to the legal profession and those who purchase legal services. We hope you enjoy this sampling of our latest content.

From the DealsWire: Cryptocurrency gold rush | "Bitcrazy" | Bad coin offering

Story continues below advertisement

The Lexpert DealsWire (subscribe here) documents facts, figures and key legal players behind recent deals. In our closed deals section, we look at the legal players behind the US$962-million acquisition of Tembec, as well as the $405-million acquisition of Daiya Foods.

We also look at two notable mining deals: Orla Mining in its pickup of Goldcorp's Camino Rojo Project and Ero Copper in its IPO and secondary offering.

LNG Development: Liquefied Courage

Investors in Canada's fledgling LNG industry have pulled out due to a host of economic and regulatory issues. The dominant feeling in the energy community is that the window of opportunity Canada had has been shut, what we need to do is prepare for the next window. If Canada wants to be prepared for the next wave, those decisions are going to have to be made between 2018 and 2020. In other words, if Canada hopes to become an LNG exporter of any size, some bold commitments may have to be obtained before they are warranted by a rebound in price.

In-House Advisor: Erased from Posterity

The largest looming concern on the privacy front worldwide is the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) of the European Union. Passed by the EU parliament in April 2016, it goes into effect on May 25, 2018, with important implications for any company collecting, retaining or processing personal data on EU citizens. At full stretch, that could include any company, anywhere, selling anything online.

Lexpert/American Lawyer publish 2018 Guide to the Leading 500 Lawyers in Canada

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

The Lexpert/American Lawyer Guide to the Leading 500 Lawyers in Canada (the Lexpert ALM 500) is designed to provide purchasers of legal services – including corporate counsel, U.S. law firms, senior professionals, and executives – with a qualified resource for researching, vetting and selecting Canadian legal counsel. It is the most comprehensive annual guide to Canada's top legal talent.

The Cryptocurrency Gold Rush

Bitcoin futures, which began trading on the Chicago Board Options Exchange on Sunday, rose to a high of $18,700 on their launch day in what might be seen as a modern-day gold rush. But bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies are not gold. They are not issued or governed by a government or central bank. They are virtual. And yet they have the potential to transform vast swathes of the deal world.

Seven Habits for Success

For law department leadership charged with reducing legal spend, the answer cannot be found in asking for bigger discounts, or mounting a procurement process that targets a race to the bottom of the barrel for better hourly rates. A new business model for relationships with external counsel requires a complete rethink of traditional arrangements. Law Departments columnist Richard Stock outlines a seven-step plan for external counsel.

Follow @Lexpert on Twitter.