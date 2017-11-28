Lexpert roundup: Private placements under scrutiny, Scotiabank’s Chilean bid, BlackRock buys Citibanamex assets

Lexpert Roundup on the Business of Law

Lexpert identifies and reports on emerging business issues and practice areas in the business of law. Whether online, in our magazine or in the DealsWire e-newsletter, we chronicle deals and lawsuits of interest, and cover issues of broad concern to the legal profession and those who purchase legal services. We hope you enjoy this sampling of our latest content.

From the DealsWire: Private placements under scrutiny | Scotiabank's Chilean bid | BlackRock buys Citibanamex assets

The Lexpert DealsWire (subscribe here) documents facts, figures and key legal players behind recent deals. This week's announced deal spotlight features the key players and figures in Chartwell's purchase of a portfolio of five retirement residences in Alberta.

In our closed deals section, we look at two notable mining deals: Alamos Gold in its acquisition of Richmont Mines and Coeur Mining in its acquisition of JDS Silver Holdings and the Silvertip Mine in British Columbia.

We also look at Crius Energy Trust acquiring U.S. Gas & Electric, as well as Novacap completing its investment in Bestar.

Tactical Private Placements: Defensive Workaround

Some 18 months after amendments by the Canadian Securities Administrators to the takeover-bid rules, which came into effect in May 2016, predictions that the changes would alter processes and strategies in the hostile M&A market appear to have been borne out – at least in part. With these amendments rendering the 'poison pill' effectively inert, private placements have become the de facto M&A defensive tactic. But there are limits to their usefulness.

2017 Rising Stars: Leading Lawyers Under 40

Every year, returning members of the Lexpert Rising Stars Advisory Board (which selects the Winners from the Finalists) say their role was harder than the previous year. Lexpert's annual awards program pays tribute to the Rising Stars of the legal community, honouring winners from law firms and law departments across Canada. A look at the impressive biographies of this year's winners will bring the point home that choosing is difficult amongst excellent finalists.

Lexpert publishes its Special Edition on Litigation inside ROB Magazine

The special edition profiles Lexpert-ranked lawyers in several areas of business-related litigation. Also included are feature articles on the latest developments in commercial and securities litigation, arbitration and alternative dispute resolution:

Words and Intentions Landmark cases have recently broadened the courts' ability to interpret contractual intent. Does this represent a more nuanced approach, or does it open the door to ambiguity in contract law?

Search Parameters The SCC decision in Equustek orders Google to block a search not just in Canada, but globally. As Google turns to US courts for validation, litigators question whether the ruling oversteps jurisdiction.

Arbitral Authority The 2017 SCC ruling in Teal reinforces the SCC's broad deference toward arbitral decisions, even when tribunals are found to have erred on questions of fact.

The Anonymous Representative The open-court principle requires accusers to identify themselves, but new issues in data privacy and health care are challenging the courts to consider broadening the use of anonymity in class actions.

Lexpert publishes its US/Canada Cross-Border Guide to Litigation

The Lexpert Guide to the Leading US/Canada Cross-Border Litigation Lawyers in Canada profiles peer-ranked lawyers. The publication also features journalist and law-firm authored articles geared to keeping attorneys and in-house counsel in the US informed of relevant business litigation issues in Canada.

Top 10 Decisions with Cross-Border Impact Lawyers know there's no such thing as perfect legal harmony, but recent decisions by Canadian courts and tribunals may come as a shock.

Chinese courts tough on trade-marks

A Chinese court's recent award of more than 10 million yuan ($1.88-million) to American multinational sportswear manufacturer New Balance Athletics may signal that it's becoming worthwhile for Canadian and other foreign companies to take a renewed look at the viability of enforcing their trade-mark rights in China.

TSX notice may signal longer closings for private placements

The Ontario Securities Commission's June ruling in Eco Oro Minerals Corp. suggested that private placements, be they in takeovers or proxy contests, would be closely scrutinized. And a recent Toronto Stock Exchange staff notice clarifying disclosure expectations for private placements may mean that closings will take longer to get regulatory approval.

Perpetual contracts valid in Québec

The Supreme Court of Canada affirmed the validity of perpetual contracts in Québec law in a six-three decision handed down in July. Characterizing and interpreting a contract are two distinct actions, the SCC noted, and "in Québec civil law it is the classification of the contract – based on the rules that apply to it, the conditions that apply to its formation, its object and how it is performed – that makes it possible to define the nature of the contract and thereby determine how it should be characterized."

Banishing Ostrich Syndrome

Any relationship worth having needs to be nurtured, writes Marketing columnist Heather Suttie. Open communication is paramount; yet the thought of engaging in service-oriented conversations with clients causes many lawyers to clench so tightly they sit two inches taller. But these days, any law firm that continues to hide from having conversations with clients by sticking its head in the sand like an ostrich is apt to get bitten on the butt.

The Only Constant Is Change

In the November-December Change Agent column, Minden Gross partner Stephen Messinger won't wax too nostalgic for the good old days of law practice. Change is not only unavoidable, but heathy and necessary, he argues.

Tech Tuck-Ins (Part 2)

Technology columnist George Takach continues from his previous month's column in outlining how to craft a tech deal purchase agreement that will align expectations of the purchaser and target company.

