Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices

Report on Business

Streetwise

Streetwise gives you news and analysis on Bay Street and the world of finance
available exclusively to subscribers of Globe Unlimited

Subscribe to RSS

Entry archive:

Lexpert: Supreme Court of Canada rules on acquisitive prescription Add to ...

Subscribers Only

Lexpert

Special to The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

The property you think you’re buying may not be all yours, at least under the Quebec Civil Code’s law of acquisitive prescription. The Supreme Court of Canada confirmed this in a spring ruling, when a Quebec couple who bought a property with the understanding that it had parking space enough for several cars – and part of which a neighbour’s son had been using for many years – had their appeal to recognize their title to the full space dismissed.

Report Typo/Error

Follow us on Twitter: @GlobeBusiness

Also on The Globe and Mail

Video: Canadian business should lead the trade debate with U.S. (The Globe and Mail)
 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular