The property you think you’re buying may not be all yours, at least under the Quebec Civil Code’s law of acquisitive prescription. The Supreme Court of Canada confirmed this in a spring ruling, when a Quebec couple who bought a property with the understanding that it had parking space enough for several cars – and part of which a neighbour’s son had been using for many years – had their appeal to recognize their title to the full space dismissed.Report Typo/Error
