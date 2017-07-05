Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

LEXPERT

Special to The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

As big law firms look for ways to bring down their costs, they’re finding outsourcers that specialize, offering a certain type of work at low cost and high quality. The question firms are facing is not so much whether to use these outsourcers and their platforms, but how?

With high-quality outsourcers replacing law-firm lawyers, and automated technology with artificial intelligence having the potential to replace high-quality outsourcers, only one thing is certain: The traditional law-firm model is gone for good and it isn’t coming back. The bottom line for law firms? Fail to adapt at your peril.

