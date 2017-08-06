Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Bobby Genovese surveys the property outside his Boca Raton residence.

Tim Kiladze

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

Five years after market watchdogs first spotted suspicious trading in a Toronto-listed silver company, the top U.S. securities regulator has laid charges against the alleged promoter behind the stock manipulation scheme.

Bobby Genovese, better known as “Bobby G,” is a citizen of Canada, lives in the Bahamas, has a residence in Florida and is alleged to have utilized offshore trading accounts to mask his activities. The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) levelled fraud charges against him related to “penny-stock promotion, manipulation and unlawful distribution” in the case of Liberty Silver Corp.

Follow Tim Kiladze on Twitter: @timkiladze

