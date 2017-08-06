Five years after market watchdogs first spotted suspicious trading in a Toronto-listed silver company, the top U.S. securities regulator has laid charges against the alleged promoter behind the stock manipulation scheme.

Bobby Genovese, better known as “Bobby G,” is a citizen of Canada, lives in the Bahamas, has a residence in Florida and is alleged to have utilized offshore trading accounts to mask his activities. The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) levelled fraud charges against him related to “penny-stock promotion, manipulation and unlawful distribution” in the case of Liberty Silver Corp.

