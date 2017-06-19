Liquor Stores N.A. Ltd. said on Monday that six out of its eight directors would not stand for re-election at the Edmonton-based retailer’s annual meeting after a month-long proxy battle.

These six seats are expected to be filled by nominees of activist fund PointNorth Capital Inc., which owns more than 9 per cent of the company’s common shares. PointNorth, a Toronto-based investment firm, waged a public campaign starting on May 15 that proposed to shake up Liquor Stores by taking control of its board.

Report Typo/Error