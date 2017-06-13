Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices

Report on Business

Streetwise

News and analysis on Bay Street and the world of finance
available exclusively to subscribers of Globe Unlimited

Subscribe to RSS

Entry archive:

Liquor Stores vote-buying scheme attacked Add to ...

Subscribers Only

Andrew Willis

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

The largest shareholder in Liquor Stores NA Ltd. asked regulators Tuesday to halt a controversial vote-buying scheme rolled out by the retailer’s board of directors during a bitter proxy fight.

The incumbent board at Liquor Stores, North America’s largest publicly-traded chain of wine and spirits stores, launched a campaign last week that sees financial advisers paid five cents per share for each vote they obtain in favour of the current board, if the slate is elected at the company’s annual meeting, scheduled for June 20.

Report Typo/Error

Follow us on Twitter: @GlobeBusiness

 

More Related to this Story

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular