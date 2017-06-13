The largest shareholder in Liquor Stores NA Ltd. asked regulators Tuesday to halt a controversial vote-buying scheme rolled out by the retailer’s board of directors during a bitter proxy fight.

The incumbent board at Liquor Stores, North America’s largest publicly-traded chain of wine and spirits stores, launched a campaign last week that sees financial advisers paid five cents per share for each vote they obtain in favour of the current board, if the slate is elected at the company’s annual meeting, scheduled for June 20.

