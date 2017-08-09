Global investment banking and financial services company Macquarie Group Ltd. is expanding its Canadian research division with two hires meant to bring more focus to consumer sector analysis.

Chris Li, who specializes in consumer companies, joins Macquarie’s equity research team from Bank of America. Mike Rizvanovic, who focuses on financial stocks, comes from Veritas Investment Research, having previously worked for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and Deloitte.

