Pedestrians cross the road in front of the Macquarie Group Building in Sydney, Australia, on Friday, April 27, 2012. (Ian Waldie/Bloomberg)
MARK RENDELL

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

Global investment banking and financial services company Macquarie Group Ltd. is expanding its Canadian research division with two hires meant to bring more focus to consumer sector analysis.

Chris Li, who specializes in consumer companies, joins Macquarie’s equity research team from Bank of America. Mike Rizvanovic, who focuses on financial stocks, comes from Veritas Investment Research, having previously worked for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and Deloitte.

