Manulife Securities has reached a settlement with the Ontario Securities Commission after charging some clients incorrect investment fees for certain mutual-fund products and fee-based accounts for more than a decade.

In a statement of allegations published Tuesday, the OSC said the excess of fees charged were found in client accounts at the investment dealer Manulife Securities Inc. and mutual fund dealer Manulife Securities Investment Services Inc., two subsidiaries of Canadian insurance giant Manulife Financial Corp.

