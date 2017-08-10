Manulife Financial Corp.’s CEO is on his way out, but the insurer’s United States-based business may not follow him through the door.
In his last quarterly call with analysts on Thursday, retiring leader Donald Guloien addressed reports that the company is contemplating a spinoff of its Boston-based U.S. insurance and wealth management division John Hancock Financial Services Inc., which first surfaced in the The Wall Street Journal in July.Report Typo/Error
