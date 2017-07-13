Manulife Securities has agreed to repay clients $11.7-million for overpayment of fees as part of a settlement that was approved Thursday by the Ontario Securities Commission.
This was the latest in a long list of similar so-called "no-contest" agreements between the regulator and investment dealers in Canada over fees.
