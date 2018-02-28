National Bank's capital-markets arm sees boost in first-quarter profit

The capital-markets arm of National Bank of Canada boosted its first-quarter profit by 12 per cent – and the second quarter could be even better if markets remain calm, according to the dealer.

National Bank's financial-markets division had $204-million in net income for the three-month period ending Jan. 31, up from $179-million a year ago. That was partly due to trading revenues, which inched 1 per cent higher on stronger fixed-income revenues.

But the bright spot was fees, which grew 25 per cent compared with the first quarter of 2017, as the dealer reaped the rewards of a strategy launched two years ago to snatch a bigger slice of the underwriting and mergers-and-acquisitions pie.

Early signs suggest the second quarter could be even more profitable on that front, said Denis Girouard, head of National Bank's financial-markets division.

"The pipeline is quite strong. We're very pleased with what we're seeing so far," Mr. Girouard said, referring to deals that the company was advising on and underwriting.

But, he added, that will hinge on whether stock markets remain stable after a period of intense volatility earlier this year.

Companies tend to be gun shy about raising capital during periods of market turbulence, Mr. Girouard said.

"There's a lot of things there that will happen if the market is in good condition, but some of them can vanish very rapidly if the market is getting erratic like we saw in February," he said.

Two years ago, National Bank decided to pour more money into its corporate and investment-banking business, hiring nine new bankers and branching out into new markets.

It took a couple of years for those new hires to build the relationships they needed to win deals, but the dealer is now seeing its efforts pay off, Mr. Girouard said.

The dealer has also grown its balance sheet in recent years, allowing it to participate in larger transactions and expand beyond Quebec and the Calgary oil patch, where it has typically focused. It also has been growing its presence in Ontario and tackling bigger clients, as well.

"For a long period of time, we were really focusing on small-cap and mid-cap [companies], and we decided that it's about time to move into the large cap," Mr. Girouard said.

"That doesn't mean we're going to be at the level of the big banks – no way. But we can be there and participate in deals."