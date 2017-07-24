Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jacqueline Nelson

Canada’s pool of major pension fund investors is getting a little deeper with the launch of an organization that will gather up fund assets in Ontario.

Toronto-based Investment Management Corporation of Ontario (IMCO) begins managing the $60-billion on behalf of its first two clients, Workplace Safety and Insurance Board (WSIB) and the Ontario Pension Board (OPB), on Monday after a lengthy integration process. IMCO hopes to add other small public-sector plans over time by offering them access to a broader range of asset classes at lower fees.

