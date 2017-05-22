Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Andrew Willis

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

New rules are in the works for Canada’s benchmark stock index that could benefit dozens of companies listed on domestic and U.S. exchanges and open the door to index membership for Shopify Inc. and Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP.

Right now, a company only gets invited into the flagship S&P/TSX composite index if the volume of trading in its stock exceeds predetermined thresholds on Canadian exchanges. The team that runs that benchmark, S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC, recently published a proposal that would make it easier for dual-listed companies to meet the threshold by counting buying and selling on U.S. exchanges, in addition to trading on domestic markets.

