Oil storage tanks stand in Cushing, Okla., in March, 2015. (Daniel Acker/Bloomberg News)
MARK RENDELL

We’ve entered a “new era in the oil market,” where price volitility is driven by traders with limited knowledge of the oil industry and a reliance on incomplete data, according to a report published this week by RBC Capital Markets.

The report, Oil Strategy: The Tale of the Tourist, by RBC’s director of global energy strategy Michael Tran, has been making the rounds in oil trading circles since it was published on Monday. The heart of his argument is that oil prices are departing from fundamentals of supply and demand more frequently and for longer periods of time, due to a decline in the number of professional oil traders and a rise of non-specialized “tourist traders,” who dabble in the oil market using algorithms or financial instruments such as exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and index funds.

