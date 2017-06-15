Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

MARK RENDELL

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

Canadian law firm Osler, Hoskin & Harcourt LLP announced changes to its senior management team on Thursday.

Doug Bryce, one of the firm’s leading M&A partners will become National Managing Partner, the firm’s top executive. Dale Ponder, who has served as the National Managing Partner for the past eight years will become a co-chair of the firm’s partnership board along with Shahir Guindi, who led the Osler’s Montreal office for the past seven years.

