Paul Charron looked set to start his third energy company. A year ago, he was scouting for assets in Canada’s downtrodden oil patch, backed by $465-million from two major U.S. private-equity firms.
He didn’t land any, despite bidding on a trio of oil properties. Mr. Charron’s CanEra Resources Inc. III has since been wound up, and he has moved on to run another private energy company.Report Typo/Error
