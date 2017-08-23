Paul Charron looked set to start his third energy company. A year ago, he was scouting for assets in Canada’s downtrodden oil patch, backed by $465-million from two major U.S. private-equity firms.

He didn’t land any, despite bidding on a trio of oil properties. Mr. Charron’s CanEra Resources Inc. III has since been wound up, and he has moved on to run another private energy company.

