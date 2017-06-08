The private sector should tackle the root causes fuelling the latest wave of populism that is threatening Canada’s prosperity, says the head of one of the country’s largest banks.

In his last planned public address before handing over the reins of Bank of Montreal in October, chief executive officer Bill Downe said on Thursday that the prevalence of anti-immigration policies and economic protectionism around the globe is a protest not just against “systems that have failed people” and leaders who don’t protect their interests, but also signs of “a basic loss of confidence” that their prospects will improve in the future.

