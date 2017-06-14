A seemingly unending tide of unexpected election results and geopolitical turmoil have started to feel like the new normal for investors, and that’s yet another thing for André Bourbonnais to worry about.

The Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s chief executive officer said he’s paying close attention to the pervading feeling that unsteady global conditions – from uncertain political moves in Europe and the United States to oil’s price drop and worries over Chinese debt – can co-exist with high-flying markets. Investors shouldn’t get complacent about these conditions, Mr. Bourbonnais warns.

