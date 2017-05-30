The Public Sector Pension Investment Board is flying into the tropics in search of investment returns, betting on the shopping side of the airport business in its latest deal.

The pension fund said on Tuesday that it will take a 40-per-cent stake in the operating company that runs Puerto Rico’s largest flight hub, Luis Munoz Marin International Airport in San Juan. This airport has been expanding in the hands of private operators since early 2013, and ushered nine million passengers through its terminals last year.

