Canada’s main stock exchange is in the midst of an IPO revival.
The market for initial public offerings nearly dried up entirely last year, which also marked a new low point in what has been the long-term decline in the number of firms listed in Canada. But an uptick in new listings on the Toronto Stock Exchange this year has its chief executive talking about a comeback for the public company model.Report Typo/Error
- TMX Group Ltd$69.96+0.16(+0.23%)
- Freshii Inc$12.650.00(0.00%)
- Canada Goose Holdings Inc$28.24-0.76(-2.62%)
- Canada Goose Holdings Inc$21.31-0.61(-2.78%)
- Real Matters Inc$10.93-0.11(-1.00%)
- Zymeworks Inc$11.63-0.17(-1.44%)
- Zymeworks Inc$9.21+0.46(+5.26%)
- Kinder Morgan Canada Ltd$15.79+0.29(+1.87%)
- Kinder Morgan Inc$18.88+0.09(+0.48%)
- STEP Energy Services Ltd$8.30+0.05(+0.61%)
- Source Energy Services Ltd$6.05+0.10(+1.68%)
