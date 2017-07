If you only read headlines, you would be forgiven for thinking the Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec is throwing money at every deal getting done in its home province.

Over the course of this week, Montreal-based Cogeco announced a $1.4-billion (U.S.) takeover of a U.S. cable-TV system and revealed the Caisse backstopped the acquisition with a $310-million equity injection.

