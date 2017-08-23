Royal Bank of Canada posted lower profit from capital markets during its third quarter, as lighter client activity in fixed-income trading weighed on the bank’s results.

In the three months ended July 31, net income from capital markets declined 4 per cent to $611-million. The segment was dragged down by lower revenue from fixed income trading, higher compensation costs and lower results from its municipal banking desk in the United States, RBC said on Wednesday in its third-quarter earnings report.

