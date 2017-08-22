Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices

Report on Business

Streetwise

Streetwise gives you news and analysis on Bay Street and the world of finance
available exclusively to subscribers of Globe Unlimited

Subscribe to RSS

Entry archive:

RBC in the financial district on Bay St in Toronto. (Mark Blinch For The Globe and Mail)
RBC in the financial district on Bay St in Toronto. (Mark Blinch For The Globe and Mail)

RBC comes out on top in fixed-income industry: report Add to ...

Subscribers Only

Alexandra Posadzki

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

Royal Bank of Canada’s capital-markets arm is making gains in Canadian fixed income, according to a new report that credits the bank’s efforts to upgrade its technology and train young employees.

The study from Greenwich Associates found that RBC Dominion Securities Inc. is outpacing its domestic rivals in terms of market share and quality of service. It comes ahead of RBC’s third-quarter results on Wednesday, kicking off an earnings season in which capital-markets performance is expected to be a focus for the industry.

Report Typo/Error

Follow Alexandra Posadzki on Twitter: @alexposadzki

Also on The Globe and Mail

Carrick Talks Money: What's the best interest rate I can get for my savings? (The Globe and Mail)
 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular