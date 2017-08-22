Royal Bank of Canada’s capital-markets arm is making gains in Canadian fixed income, according to a new report that credits the bank’s efforts to upgrade its technology and train young employees.

The study from Greenwich Associates found that RBC Dominion Securities Inc. is outpacing its domestic rivals in terms of market share and quality of service. It comes ahead of RBC’s third-quarter results on Wednesday, kicking off an earnings season in which capital-markets performance is expected to be a focus for the industry.

