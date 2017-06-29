Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

RBC Dominion Securities Inc. has taken the top spot in a widely followed survey that tracks the Canadian equity brokerage business, distancing itself from the rest of the Big Five bank-owned dealers.

Greenwich Associates, a U.S.-based capital markets research firm, interviewed more than 100 buyside representatives about the quality of the service they received in sales, trading and research.

