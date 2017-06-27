The Royal Bank of Canada will repay $21.8-million to clients who were incorrectly charged investment fees for certain mutual fund products and fee-based accounts.

During a routine compliance review in 2015, RBC self-reported to the Ontario Securities Commission that it had found inadequacies in parts of its compliance systems which resulted in over 50,000 RBC investors paying, directly or indirectly, excess fees they should not have been charged.

