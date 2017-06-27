Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
An RBC sign is seen in Toronto’s financial district in this file photo. (Mark Blinch For The Globe and Mail)
An RBC sign is seen in Toronto’s financial district in this file photo. (Mark Blinch For The Globe and Mail)

RBC to repay $21.8-million to clients Add to ...

Subscribers Only

Clare O’Hara

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

The Royal Bank of Canada will repay $21.8-million to clients who were incorrectly charged investment fees for certain mutual fund products and fee-based accounts.

During a routine compliance review in 2015, RBC self-reported to the Ontario Securities Commission that it had found inadequacies in parts of its compliance systems which resulted in over 50,000 RBC investors paying, directly or indirectly, excess fees they should not have been charged.

Report Typo/Error

Follow Clare O’Hara on Twitter: @oharaclare

 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular