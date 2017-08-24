Former clients are suing Richardson GMP and two of its advisers, alleging code-of-conduct violations and negligence resulted in heavy investment losses, in the second lawsuit targeting the dealer’s Calgary office after a $50-million action.

Kathleen Beever and Dwayne Erickson, a retired couple, have launched a court action against Calgary-based adviser John Reyes as well as Richardson GMP, claiming they were persuaded to make risky investments that resulted in a 92-per-cent loss.

